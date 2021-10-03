-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Taylor Pendrith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 39th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Roger Sloan, Andrew Landry, Trey Mullinax, Hayden Buckley, Corey Conners, Nick Watney, and Seth Reeves are tied for 8th at 16 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Pendrith's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
