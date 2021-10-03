-
Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Moore hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Moore chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Moore's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
