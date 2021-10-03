-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 28th at 13 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 20 under; Cameron Young and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Trey Mullinax, Denny McCarthy, Andrew Landry, Nick Watney, Sam Burns, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 4th at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to even for the round.
Im missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Im hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
