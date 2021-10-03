  • Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship where Will Zalatoris shot a course record 61 to tie the lead, Bryson DeChambeau impressed in the final day of the Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships and Bubba Watson and Ted Scott announce the end of their player/caddie run.
    The Takeaway

    DeChambeau’s long drive finish, Zalatoris’ course record, Watson’s caddie news

