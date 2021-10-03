-
-
Sung Kang putts himself to an even-par final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Sung Kang drains 23-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sung Kang makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sung Kang hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 65th at 5 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Sung Kang's 96 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 160 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
-
-