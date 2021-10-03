-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Stephan Jaeger in the final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Jaeger finished his day tied for 26th at 15 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Stephan Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Jaeger's 189 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
