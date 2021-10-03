-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Si Woo Kim holes 20-foot birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 8th at 19 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kim's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
-
-