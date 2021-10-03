  • Si Woo Kim shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim holes 20-foot birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.