-
-
Seth Reeves putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Seth Reeves sinks a 20-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Seth Reeves makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Seth Reeves hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Reeves finished his day tied for 8th at 19 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Seth Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.
-
-