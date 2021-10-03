In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 46th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Ryder hit his 275 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

Ryder his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to even-par for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 152 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Ryder's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.