Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Burns hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Burns hit his 233 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 6 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Burns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.