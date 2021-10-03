  • Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Sahith Theegala reaches in two for birdie at Sanderson Farms

