Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
Highlights
Sahith Theegala reaches in two for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 8th at 19 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Theegala had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Theegala chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Theegala's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Theegala's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Theegala suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Theegala at even for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
