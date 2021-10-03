-
Ryan Moore shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 40th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 19 under; Corey Conners, Trey Mullinax, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Young, Cameron Tringale, Sam Burns, Nick Watney, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 5th at 17 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to even for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Moore chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
