-
-
Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Knox makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Russell Knox hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Knox chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Knox's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-