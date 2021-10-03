-
Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Roger Sloan sinks a 43-foot birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Roger Sloan makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 14th at 17 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Sloan at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sloan had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Sloan missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 under for the round.
