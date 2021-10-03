-
Peter Malnati putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
Highlights
Peter Malnati spins wedge to 5 feet and makes birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round tied for 47th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
