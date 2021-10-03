Paul Barjon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 39th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Barjon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Barjon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Barjon chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Barjon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Barjon chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.