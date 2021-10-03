  • Nick Watney delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney makes birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney gets up-and-down from bunker at Sanderson Farms

