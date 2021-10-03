-
-
Nick Watney delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Nick Watney gets up-and-down from bunker at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney makes birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 2nd at 21 under with Cameron Young; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the par-4 first, Nick Watney's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Watney hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 6 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 7 under for the round.
-
-