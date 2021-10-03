-
-
Nick Hardy rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Nick Hardy sinks birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Hardy makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Hardy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hardy finished his day tied for 26th at 15 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Nick Hardy's tee shot went 210 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hardy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hardy at 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.
Hardy got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.
At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hardy had a 315-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 5-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hardy's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
-
-