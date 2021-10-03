-
Nate Lashley putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley drops in birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Nate Lashley at 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Lashley hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Lashley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
