Mito Pereira shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
Mito Pereira hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 27th at 13 under; Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala, and Corey Conners are tied for 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 4th at 17 under; and Luke List, Andrew Landry, Trey Mullinax, Hayden Buckley, Roger Sloan, Nick Watney, and Seth Reeves are tied for 8th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.
