Michael Thompson putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 47th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Michael Thompson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Thompson's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Thompson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
