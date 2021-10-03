-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
The Takeaway
DeChambeau’s long drive finish, Zalatoris’ course record, Watson’s caddie news
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Sanderson Farms Championship where Will Zalatoris shot a course record 61 to tie the lead, Bryson DeChambeau impressed in the final day of the Professional Long Drivers of America World Championships and Bubba Watson and Ted Scott announce the end of their player/caddie run.
Matthew Wolff hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wolff hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a 369 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.
-
-