Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 36th at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 20 under; Henrik Norlander, Nick Watney, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Trey Mullinax, Denny McCarthy, Andrew Landry, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 7th at 18 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Mackenzie Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt saving par. This put Hughes at 2 under for the round.
