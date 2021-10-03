Luke List hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 13th at 16 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 19 under; Nick Watney, Sam Burns, Trey Mullinax, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Roger Sloan, Andrew Landry, Corey Conners, Seth Reeves, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 8th at 17 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 41-foot putt for eagle. This put List at 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, List had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

List missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved List to 5 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 6 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 5 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, List hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 6 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 55-foot putt for eagle. This put List at 8 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 7 under for the round.