Lucas Glover shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 59th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Glover hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
