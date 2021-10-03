-
-
Lee Hodges shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
Lee Hodges hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 45th at 10 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 19 under; Nick Watney, Trey Mullinax, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry, Corey Conners, Sam Burns, Seth Reeves, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 7th at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hodges had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hodges chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hodges had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hodges hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
-
-