Kyle Reifers shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyle Reifers holes 34-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Reifers makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
Kyle Reifers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Reifers finished his round tied for 32nd at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Long, Trey Mullinax, Nick Watney, Seth Reeves, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 7th at 16 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Reifers chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reifers to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Reifers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reifers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Reifers hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Reifers to 4 under for the round.
Reifers got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reifers to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Reifers hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reifers to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Reifers hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Reifers to 5 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Reifers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reifers to 4 under for the round.
