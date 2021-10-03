In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kitayama finished his round tied for 44th at 10 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Adam Long, Trey Mullinax, Nick Watney, Seth Reeves, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 7th at 16 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Kurt Kitayama's tee shot went 287 yards to the native area, his second shot went 109 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kitayama's 104 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kitayama's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kitayama's tee shot went 222 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Kitayama chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.