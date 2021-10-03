-
Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 16 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 31st at 13 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Streelman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Streelman's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
