Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 60th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Bramlett hit his 242 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
