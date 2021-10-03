In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, John Huh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Huh finished his round tied for 63rd at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

On the par-4 second, John Huh's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 591-yard par-5 third, Huh's tee shot went 290 yards to the left intermediate rough, his third shot went 90 yards to the right rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Huh hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Huh chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Huh had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.