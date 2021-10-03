-
Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 50th at 9 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 20 under; Henrik Norlander, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Trey Mullinax, Denny McCarthy, Andrew Landry, Nick Watney, Sam Burns, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 5th at 18 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Dahmen's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
