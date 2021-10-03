In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 45th at 10 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 19 under; Nick Watney, Sam Burns, Trey Mullinax, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Roger Sloan, Andrew Landry, Corey Conners, Seth Reeves, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 8th at 17 under.

Walker got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Walker's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 64 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Walker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Walker's 128 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Walker had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Walker hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Walker chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even for the round.