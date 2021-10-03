J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round in 68th at 1 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Spaun's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Spaun's tee shot went 225 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Spaun hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.