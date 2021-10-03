-
Henrik Norlander putts himself to a 8-under 64 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander saves par with 22-foot putt at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander makes a 21-foot par putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under with Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; and Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under.
On the par-4 first, Henrik Norlander's 93 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Norlander hit his 124 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Norlander at 7 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 8 under for the round.
