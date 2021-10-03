-
Hayden Buckley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hayden Buckley makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under with Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, and Andrew Landry; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; and Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Hayden Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Buckley hit his 201 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Buckley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 6 under for the round.
