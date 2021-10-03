-
Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 11th at 18 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
Varner III hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 57-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Varner III hit his 207 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
