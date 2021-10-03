-
Grant Hirschman putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Grant Hirschman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hirschman finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Grant Hirschman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant Hirschman to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hirschman's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hirschman hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hirschman to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hirschman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hirschman to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hirschman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hirschman to 3 under for the round.
