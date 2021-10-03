Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lopez-Chacarra finished his round tied for 42nd at 10 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Lopez-Chacarra hit his 153 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Lopez-Chacarra suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lopez-Chacarra at even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lopez-Chacarra had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Lopez-Chacarra had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lopez-Chacarra had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lopez-Chacarra to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Lopez-Chacarra hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Lopez-Chacarra to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lopez-Chacarra's 99 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 6 under for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Lopez-Chacarra chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 5 under for the round.