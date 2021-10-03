-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
-
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo curls in birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 39th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Grillo hit his 208 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
Grillo got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.
-
-