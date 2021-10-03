-
Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli rolls in birdie putt on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 40th at 11 under; Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 20 under; Nick Watney, Sam Burns, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Landry are tied for 4th at 19 under; and Denny McCarthy, Trey Mullinax, Harold Varner III, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 8th at 18 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Frittelli's tee shot went 233 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Frittelli chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Frittelli at even-par for the round.
