Doug Ghim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 59th at 7 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ghim's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Ghim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Ghim hit his 258 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even for the round.