Doc Redman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 55th at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax, Nick Watney, and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Redman had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Redman chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Redman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Redman's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
