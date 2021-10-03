-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2021
Highlights
Denny McCarthy drops in birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, McCarthy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
