In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 33rd at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax, Nick Watney, and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Thompson's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Thompson's 101 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Thompson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.