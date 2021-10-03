-
Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the par-4 first, Conners's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Conners had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 273 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Conners got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 3 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Conners had a great 316-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 3 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
