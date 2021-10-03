In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Kirk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 35th at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 19 under; Corey Conners, Trey Mullinax, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Young, Cameron Tringale, Sam Burns, Nick Watney, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 5th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Kirk's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kirk's his second shot went 151 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 155 yards to the green where he two putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kirk had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kirk's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kirk's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kirk hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Kirk had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.