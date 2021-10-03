-
Chesson Hadley putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 03, 2021
Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 45th at 10 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; Nick Watney and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Chesson Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
