Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 41st at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 20 under; Cameron Young and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 19 under; and Trey Mullinax, Denny McCarthy, Andrew Landry, Nick Watney, Sam Burns, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 4th at 18 under.
After a drive to native area on the par-5 third, Hoffman hit his 81 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hoffman's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoffman had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hoffman's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
