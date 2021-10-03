-
Chad Ramey shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chad Ramey rolls in a 32-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chad Ramey makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chad Ramey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his round tied for 62nd at 6 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
Ramey got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Ramey at 3 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
