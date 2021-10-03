-
Cameron Young shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 03, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young gets up-and-down from rough for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Young hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 2nd at 21 under with Nick Watney; Sam Burns is in 1st at 22 under; and Henrik Norlander, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Landry, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 20 under.
After a 322 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Young chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Young chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Young hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Young hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Young chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.
